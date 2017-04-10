No effort should succeed in defacing Constitution’s democratic, parliamentary nature: PM

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday said it is upon the citizens of Pakistan to ensure that no effort succeed in defacing the democratic, parliamentary and federal nature of the country’s Constitution.

In his message on the Constitution Day, the Prime Minister said as a

nation, there was a need to understand that the supreme law of the land must be “affirmative, inclusive and participatory”.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the Constitution of Pakistan protects the fundamental rights of all citizens, without distinction, which lays the foundation of a strong and unified federation.

He felicitated the people of Pakistan on the occasion of the Constitution Day, and said the day signifies the efforts and contributions of all those citizens and leaders who worked tirelessly for a Constitution legitimized by national consensus.

He said the day is to pay homage to all those Pakistanis who sacrificed for democracy and the rule of law.

“The tradition of celebrating the Constitution Day will not only reinforce amongst us the spirit to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution, but will also educate our future generations in the importance of democracy and democratic governance,” he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Senate of Pakistan for its efforts to revitalize the commitment to the rights and duties of the country’s people as enshrined in the Constitution.