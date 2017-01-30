No dual national judges in FSC, PHC, BHC, IHC: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Minister for law and Justice Zahid Hamid on Monday said there were no dual national judges in the Federal Shariat

Court (FSC), Peshawar High Court (PHC), Balochistan High Court (BHC)

and Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Replying to a question in the National Assembly, he said the

information regrading dual national judges from the Supreme Court,

and Lahore and Sindh high courts was still awaited.

Answering another question, the minister said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in its manifesto had pledged provide speedy and inexpensive justice to the people, especially in remote areas.

A reforms committee, he said, was formed for the purpose which had suggested many steps. The government had also initiated a pilot project

to ensure early decision of cases, he added.