No debate on sub judice Panama Papers case: Haidri

PESHAWAR, Feb 7 (APP): Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri Tuesday said the Panama Papers case should not be debated in public as it was sub judice in the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, he said discussing the Panama Papers would be just wastage of time.

Haidri said the military courts were established with the consensus of political parties to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

He suggested that an all parties conference should be convened again to review the progress on National Action Plan and military courts.

To a question, he said that Pakistan came into existence in the name

of Islam and the JUI-F would continue playing its role for Islamic system in the country.

The Senate Deputy Chairman Senate felicitated the newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club, which he hoped, would work for the betterment of journalist community.

JUI’s Provincial General Secretary Shujaul Mulk, Secretary Information Abdul Jalil Jan and other leaders were also present on the occasion.