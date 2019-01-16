“No deal, corrupt to face accountability process,” Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said that government
will not offer National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and corrupt will have to
face accountability process.
Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said that when the government talked about
the accountability process the opposition starts crying that the democracy was under threat
and issues also resurfaced regarding 18th Amendment.
He said that opposition parties always misused national exchequer during their governments
and now were unhappy to be in the Opposition.