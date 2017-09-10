No corruption of even single penny in projects: CM

LAHORE, Sept 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif said the people of Pakistan had supported the
PML-N in the past and were also with it today because the PML-N
had always worked for promotion of democracy and democratic
traditions.
He said people hated politics of lies while they loved
truthful and dedicated leadership. He said several
projects had been completed for progress of the country
during the tenure of the PML-N and nobody could level allegation
of corruption of even a single penny in these projects of
billions and trillions of rupees.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of
PML-N in London on Sunday, says a handout issued here.
Shehbaz Sharif said several historic measures had been taken
to overcome energy crisis and the projects had been completed
speedily and transparently with dedication, honesty and
determination which had reduced load-shedding significantly.
He said the situation had improved in the country and now
Pakistan was more peaceful, prosperous and developed as
compared to past four years.
He said the PML-N government had worked round-the-clock for
progress and prosperity of Pakistan and due to sincere
efforts and solid steps, the situation had improved in every
sector.
The chief minister said that people would remember forever the
historic measures of the PML-N made for the development of the
country.”We will not allow any impediment with our journey to
take the country to heights of progress and development,”
he added.
Shehbaz Sharif said that people had seen the real of face of
the person claiming about change. He said that people were
fully conscious, therefore, enemies of development could never
succeed in their designs.
He said:” Peaceful, strong and prosperous Pakistan is our
mission and we are moving forward to make the country Pakistan
of Quaid and Iqbal” and added the PML-N government would
complete this journey at any cost.
He said that people of Pakistan had given public service
mandate to the PML-N and its politics was the politics of public
progress and prosperity while, on the other hand, those doing
negative politics wanted to push the country backwards and in
the darkness and added that these elements did not want
elimination of poverty, extremism, joblessness and darkness
from Pakistan.
The chief minister said that a politician who was expert in
levelling allegations had broken all records of telling lies
and falsehood. He said that these unwise elements were putting
the fate of the country and the nation at stake only for lust
of power.
He said corruption and plunder of former rulers had badly
affected the country and added that when PML-N came to
power, it inherited load-shedding and hopelessness and all
institutions had reached the verge of collapse due to
corruption, nepotism and plunder of former rulers.
He said that the nation is fully aware of the faces of those
who got loans worth billions rupees written off and committed
dacoity of billions of rupees in banks.
He said the PML-N government had taken revolutionary measures
to change the destiny of the people and providing them basic
facilities and added that Pakistan is now moving forward.
