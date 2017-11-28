No connection between new portfolio and NTS issue: Rana Tanvir

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP)::Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain, who has recently taken charge of the ministry, Tuesday categorically denied any connection between his new assignment and portfolio, and the issues related to Comsats (CIIT) / NTS.

Such reference is, in fact, on the basis of misunderstanding on the part of his colleagues, the minister said in a statement.

He said it would be appropriate not to malign his newly assumed office with reference to the issues, which had no connection

to his person or office, whatsoever.

He further emphasized to probe such issues in the wake of allegation against institutions under reference to ensure

transparency in the ministry.