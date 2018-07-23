No compromise on fair, free elections: Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh said the caretaker government will not compromise on holding of free, fair and transparent election.

Talking to APP, the Minister said Caretaker Prime Minster Nasirul Mulk and his team are fully determined to conduct upcoming elections transparently.

Replying to query regarding the security situation, he said there were few unfortunate incidents reported in Peshawar and Quetta in last week’s but the security agencies had taken serious action on it.

Such incident could not make the national morale down as the caretaker government has been assigned the task to hold free and fair elections in time and it has accepted the challenge, he added.

We have our entire law enforcement agencies at the disposal, other forces could also be called if required. He said, “The caretaker government has been assigned the task in challenging circumstances but we would achieve our target”.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of Information Technology and Telecom Ministry and hoped that in next election system could be digitalized as IT Ministry and its all departments progressing rapidly towards modern technology and digitalization.

The elections should be held on time and any action or proposal that sabotage the process or postpone fair and free elections would not be accepted. He said the preparations of elections are going in full swing as evident from the enthusiasm of political parties and general public, adding that the speculation regarding delay has no worth.

There is a very good feedback from all the provinces and trust of the people has been restored and the election campaigns are going in full swing in every nook and corner of the country”, the Minister commented.