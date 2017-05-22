No comprise on national interest that demages image of Pakistan: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Monday said no comprise would be made towards anything that affects the image of the country or violates laws of the land.

A high powered delegation comprising of senior officer bearers of

Pakistan Broadcasters Association called on Interior Minister on Monday,

said a press release issued here.

The delegation was headed by Chairman PBA, Mian Aamer Mehmood

and comprised Sultan Lakhani, Mir Ibrahim Rahman, Shakeel Masud Hussain

and Tahir A. Khan.

Matter related to media industry, role of media towards safeguarding

national and security interests, issues of national importance and the Axact

case also came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, the Minister reiterated his call that media

must play its role and utilize its immense power to further national interests, safeguard our social and religious values and prove itself as a bulwark against the tide of extremism, fanaticism and the mayhem which is often created in the name of freedom of expression.

Appreciating the important role that media has played especially

towards rejection of terrorist narrative and promoting unity and oneness of

the nation in the fight against militancy, the Minister said that he is holding a meeting with all representative bodies of media including APNS, CPNE and PBA tomorrow for evolving a consensus policy to safeguard national security interests of Pakistan.

The delegation also raised its concerns regarding the progress into the exact scandal and some media channels being funded through dubious, untaxed and unverified money from abroad.

The Minister said that efforts are underway to ensure that independent

media progress and prospers in an open and transparent manner and the

government should make every effort to support and facilitate the progress

of an independent media that serves as strength not only of the nation but

also of democracy and rule of law in the country.

Speaking about national narrative against extremism and militant

mindset, the Interior Minister observed that a national narrative has been

prepared to counter extremism and urged the media to play its role towards

projecting our national narrative.

He said that he is looking forward to his meeting with media

organizations tomorrow in order to have an open and frank discussion on all

relevant issues in order to have optimum conducive working environment for

independent media to flourish and prosper.