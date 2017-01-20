No committee, no debate on sub judice matters: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq Friday said neither any committee could be formed nor debate

could be held in the parliament on sub judice matters.

Talking to media persons in his chamber here, he said the matter, for which opposition parties had submitted a privilege motion against Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was being heard in the court.

He said he had made an initial study of the motion and would take decision after a detailed analysis as to whether he should dismiss it in his chamber or in the house.

Ayaz Sadiq said the matter was in the court and it had to be decided yet, adding, it was not his duty to gather proofs.

He said traditionally sub judice matters were not debated in the house.

Answering a question, the speaker said as per rules, meeting of the whole National Assembly as a committee could not be allowed.

When asked to comment on a reference filed against PTI chief Imran Khan, he said there was mention of his (Imran) Banigala residence, assets, offshore companies and other matters, so he sent the reference to the Election Commission.

As per the Constitution and law, the reference should be decided within a period of 90 days, adding that the matter was with the Election Commission and it would decide the reference.

Replying to another question, Ayaz Sadiq said he had no account in the SME bank and Karachi and the receipts received by him were fake.

The speaker said he directed to send the case of fake deposit slips

to the Federal Investigation Agency and requested the Governor State Bank to look into the matter.

Responding to a question, he said elected representatives come to the parliament with a mandate to work for welfare of the common man and highlight issues being faced by the general public for which they withdraw salaries.

He expressed apprehension that if the practice to disrupt proceedings of the National Assembly continued, issues would be delayed causing national loss.

“That was the reason that the plane crash incident cannot be debated in the House,” he added.

He said the National Action Plan was devised after evolving consensus in the parliament on the issue of national security, following which provinces were given responsibilities.

Ayaz Sadiq said the age of democracy in Pakistan was 30 to 35 years and standing committees were working effectively, citing the example of the Public Account Committee where gradually improvement was being witnessed.

Replying to a question about military courts, he said a parliamentary committee which had held two sittings on the issue, was dealing with some new questions.

He said every party in the committee meeting desired consensus

on issues of national interest.

Ayaz Sadiq said leader of the house in National Assembly Syed

Khursheed Ahmed Shah had demanded that there should be an in camera joint sitting of the Senate and National Assembly on the issue.

The government and opposition could take decision of in camera

session with mutual consultation, he added.

Answering a query, he said he always worked impartially and gave equal importance to views of all members whether they were from treasury or opposition benches.