No child to remain uneducated in Balochistan: Ahsan Iqbal

QUETTA, Dec 29 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said with the establishment of university campuses in

Khuzdar, Pashin, Waad and Noshki, education opportunities will enable students to achieve higher education in the Balochistan province.

He said this is the only way through which province will develop economically as

well.

He expressed these views at the inaugural ceremony of Sardar Bahadur Khan

Women University Pashin Campus.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was warmly welcomed by the students at Sardar

Bahadur Khan Women Uiversity Pashin Campus by chanting slogans of Long Live

Pakistan.

He said the Government is taking all possible steps to restore peace in the

province. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will lead country towards

new era of progress and development, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said “country has been facing many challenges at the time,

and instead of sit-in dharnas/protests Opposition parties and leaders should

collaborate with the government to restore peace.”

He said “Our first priority is to establish peace and prosperity in the

country. No state can develop in absence of peace and harmony. Afghanistan,

Iraq and some other countries are its living example for us.”

Provincial minister Dr. Hamid Khan Achakzai, Member Provincial Assembly

Agha Liaquat, Vice Chancellor Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Rukhsana

Jabeen, Deputy Mayor Quetta Mohammad Younis Baloch, Nasibullah Bazai, DIG

Abdul Razaq Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Pashin were also present on the

occasion.

Ahsan Iqbal said “Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah also believed that

women’s education is essential for development of the Country.”

He said “Now every child will gain higher education in the province; we will

equip young generation of Balochistan with science and technology so that they

can play role in the development of Pakistan.”

In response to a question, the Federal Minister said the CPEC will eventually

bring economic growth in the country.

Initially, there had been some opponent propagandas against this project

but now whole nation is united and involved in the completion of this project,

he added.

He said this project will definitely benefit people of all provinces.

He cautioned that India is engaged in disrupting the project through

neighboring country Afghanistan.

Arrest of Indian serving Navy Officer Khulbhushan Singh is the

evidence of Indian involvement in Balochistan terrorist activities, he

added.

He said security forces are playing crucial role to eliminate terrorism

from the country.

To a question, the Interior Minister said “higher education funds have

been increased from Rs 12 billion to Rs 35 billion, and we aim to raise

these funds to 50 billion by next year.”

He said that this phase of developing province Balochistan would

never end.

He said “eradication of poverty from the country is also our

priority.”

The minister said “government will build a brilliant building for the

university in Pashin.”

He said the government will ensure advancement of latest

technology for the university and will also launch laptop scheme

for the students.