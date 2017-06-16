No change in stance on accession of new members in NSG: China

BEIJING, June 16 (APP): China on Friday reiterated that there was no

change in its stance on accession of new members in Nuclear

Supply Group (NSG).

“We have expounded our position many times. I can tell you that our

position has not changed on the admission of new members to the NSG,”

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular

press briefing.

Lu was responding to a question about any likelihood of change in

China’s stance over India’s entry into NSG during next plenary meeting

to be held next week in the Swiss capital of Bern.

India and Pakistan have applied for membership in the 48-member elite

club at NSG.

China supports the NSG group following the mandate of the 2016 Seoul

plenary session and following building consensus as well as inter-governmental process is open and transparent to deal with the

relevant issue in a two-step approach.

Responding to a question on adoption of a comprehensive convention on

international terrorism during forthcoming BRICS summit to shun double standards in this regard, he said that China’s position on the counter-terrorism issue is quite clear. “We maintain that

terrorism is the common enemy faced by all mankind, and we oppose the application of double standards when it comes to fighting terrorism.”

The spokesperson said: “I believe the BRICS members can have candid

and thorough discussions on this issue, because no one believes there

should be double standards on the counter-terrorism issue.”

He said the fight against terrorism does need the relevant parties

to come together and forge synergy on the basis of mutual respect.

To a question regarding update on the kidnapped Chinese in Pakistan,

he said, China and Pakistan are in close contact with each other on this. “We have learnt that relevant verification work would soon

present some new developments.”

Lu said the Chinese government and people are highly concerned about

this issue. The Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chinese Embassy in Pakistan remain in close touch with the Pakistani side.

“We hope that we can ascertain the fate of these two young people at

an early date,” he added.

Responding to a follow-up question, he said, in principle, the

Chinese government always asks its people to observe local laws and regulations as well as local customs and practices when travelling or

living overseas, and in this case in Pakistan.

“If it is found out that there is violation on the side of these

Chinese nationals against Pakistani laws and regulations, the Chinese government will coordinate with the Pakistani government to conduct investigation in accordance with law,” he added.

When asked to comment that a top Chinese diplomat is likely to visit

Kabul and Islamabad to help improve the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said, both Pakistan and Afghanistan are China’s friendly neighbors.

“China maintains close exchanges with the two countries at the high

level and in various fields,” he added.