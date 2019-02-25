No change in Pakistan’s policy toward Israel: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday told the National Assembly that Pakistan’s policy on Israel was consistent as always and no change had been made in it.

Responding to the speech of parliamentary leader of Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA-F) Asad Mehmood, he said the government was ready to brief the Parliament on its foreign policy on a short notice.

Over heated exchange of words between Federal Minster for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) MNA Munawar Talpur, the minister stressed that members from both treasury and opposition benches should show patience and contribute in preserving sanctity of the House.

Talpur was heard with patience and therefore, he should have shown the same spirit when the honorable member from the treasury bench were responding to the allegations leveled against her, he said adding it would become difficult to hold a constructive discussion on issues if this house august members did not express maturity.

Naveed Qamar, a senior politician from PPPP criticized the arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durani and termed his arrest as an attack on democracy and the Parliament.

He also criticized National Accountability Bureau for having double standard of accountability and said the bureau’s authorities should have shown some respect to the chair of Speaker.

He said the members from both sides should refrain from personal attacks on each other.

Usama Qadri MNA from Mutahidda Qaumi Moment – Pakistan drew the attention of the lower house toward the recent wave of terrorism in Karachi.

Telling a personal story of an attack in his constituency, he pointed out the dubious character of Sindh police and termed it as a killer in uniform.

He also criticized Sindh Building Control Authority for making money and as a result an untoward incident of building collapse was happened in port city in which reportedly five people were killed.

Sindh government had destroyed institutions after the passage of 18th Constitutional Amendment instead of strengthening them, Qadri concluded.