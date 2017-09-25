No chance of early elections: Bosan

LAHORE, Sept 25 (APP): Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan,

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, has

said that he does not see elections before March 2018 and

all wishes of Imran Khan could not be fulfilled.

He was talking to the media here after attending a workshop

on “Advances in Agricultural Biotechnology and Regulatory Affairs”,

as chief guest. The event was jointly organised by Pakistan

Biotechnology Information Centre and Forman Christian College (FCC)

here at the FCC Auditorium on Monday.

“It is not necessary to fulfil Imran Khan’s wish of holding

elections before time,” he reacted over a question by a

journalist.

To another query about return of Nawaz Sharif, Bosan

said that Nawaz Sharif has a big role in politics of Pakistan

and his party has big mandate. He said all rumours have died down

with the return of Nawaz Sharif.

To another question about high rates of agricultural

commodities, he replied that the situation would be normalised

in some days.

Earlier, addressing the workshop, the minister said that

National Assembly and Senate have approved `Plant Breeders’

Right Bill’ which would encourage plant breeders and seed

organisations of both public and private sectors to invest in

research and plant breeding, development of superior varieties

of field, vegetable and ornamental crops and facilitate

access to protected foreign varieties and new technologies.

The bill would also pave the way for foreign investment in

future as it would protect their rights, and many foreign

companies were in contact with the government to introduce

their products in the country, he added.

He said that biotechnology was a cutting edge technology

that has the potential to lead to economic prosperity

especially in the rural areas for any country. It has the

capacity to revolutionise agriculture and environment sectors

to meet the challenges of food security, he added.

He said that governmental research institutes were

working hard for use of biotechnology in agriculture and done

a marvellous job in hybrid seed production as production of

maize in Pakistan was increasing every years due to use of

hybrid seed.

He said that there was a dire need to use modern

technology in agriculture sector to meet food challenges and

government was committed to transform the agriculture in an

industry. That is why the government was revamping privet

research sector through various incentives.