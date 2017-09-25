No chance of early elections: Bosan

LAHORE, Sept 25 (APP): Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan,
Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, has
said that he does not see elections before March 2018 and
all wishes of Imran Khan could not be fulfilled.
He was talking to the media here after attending a workshop
on “Advances in Agricultural Biotechnology and Regulatory Affairs”,
as chief guest. The event was jointly organised by Pakistan
Biotechnology Information Centre and Forman Christian College (FCC)
here at the FCC Auditorium on Monday.
“It is not necessary to fulfil Imran Khan’s wish of holding
elections before time,” he reacted over a question by a
journalist.
To another query about return of Nawaz Sharif, Bosan
said that Nawaz Sharif has a big role in politics of Pakistan
and his party has big mandate. He said all rumours have died down
with the return of Nawaz Sharif.
To another question about high rates of agricultural
commodities, he replied that the situation would be normalised
in some days.
Earlier, addressing the workshop, the minister said that
National Assembly and Senate have approved `Plant Breeders’
Right Bill’ which would encourage plant breeders and seed
organisations of both public and private sectors to invest in
research and plant breeding, development of superior varieties
of field, vegetable and ornamental crops and facilitate
access to protected foreign varieties and new technologies.
The bill would also pave the way for foreign investment in
future as it would protect their rights, and many foreign
companies were in contact with the government to introduce
their products in the country, he added.
He said that biotechnology was a cutting edge technology
that has the potential to lead to economic prosperity
especially in the rural areas for any country. It has the
capacity to revolutionise agriculture and environment sectors
to meet the challenges of food security, he added.
He said that governmental research institutes were
working hard for use of biotechnology in agriculture and done
a marvellous job in hybrid seed production as production of
maize in Pakistan was increasing every years due to use of
hybrid seed.
He said that there was a dire need to use modern
technology in agriculture sector to meet food challenges and
government was committed to transform the agriculture in an
industry. That is why the government was revamping privet
research sector through various incentives.
