No boundary assessment carried out in Karachi since 1998: Kamran Michael

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): Minister for Statistics Kamran Michael

Tuesday said no boundary assessment had been carried out in the

metropolitan city of Karachi since 1998 as only seven mozas were

included in its urban area.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice

moved by Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Nasrin Jalil regarding discrepancy

in the figures of three government departments about the population

growth in Karachi i.e., the Census Commission, the Election Commission

of Pakistan and National Database Registration Authority.

The minister said several areas following a notification were

included in Lahore city during 2015 and two tehsils of Kasur were

also declared part of it. No such notification had been issued

in case of Karachi.

He said deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners were

deputed as census commissioners in Karachi, who made efforts along

with civilian departments and personnel of armed forces to complete

the task.

He rejected any discrepancy in figures released by the Statistics

Department after completion of the census.