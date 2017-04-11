No ban on sale, purchase of land in Tamma, Mohrian villages: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Minister of State for Interior and

Narcotics Control Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Tuesday informed the Senate that no ban had been imposed on sale and purchase of land, sanctioning of mutations in Tamma and Mohrian mouzas (villages)

of tehsil and district Islamabad.

Answering a question in the House, the minister said that in pursuance of the prime minister’s directive and orders of Supreme Court, the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) had launched a housing scheme for federal government employees as well as members of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

He said the legitimate owners were duly informed by publicizing the intention to acquire land with the publication of notification under Section 4 of Land Acquisition Act 1894 and through print media.

The minister said the Land Acquisition Act 1894 provided a comprehensive procedure wherein prospective affectees could make objections under its Section 9.

Moreover, the assessment of land price in Tamma and Mohrian had

been done realistically, in accordance with prevalent market price,

he added.

Replying to another question, the minister said the training to security guards, prior to their deployment, was one of the conditions of the license.

He said the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control had notified four institutions for training of security guards, including M/S Fauji Foundation (Pvt.) Ltd, M/S Askari Guards (Pvt.) Ltd, M/S National Police Foundation and Provincial Police Line Headquarters.

The minister said at the time of renewal of license of a private security company, report was obtained from AIGP (Special Branch), SSP and District Magistrate, ICT, to ensure that security guards have been trained by the approved institutions and their antecedents verified by

the police department.

Baligh ur Rehman said the license of the security company was not

renewed, if security guards were not trained, security-wise not cleared

and medically unfit.

To another query, the minister said that no record was available for

illegal immigrants. Some 52,144 foreigners were arrested and 40,149

deported under the Foreigners Act, 1946 by the provinces, ICT and FIA, from 2012-2016, he added.

He said that the cabinet had recently approved the registration of

illegal Afghan immigrants and a MoU between NADRA and SAFRON would be signed shortly for Afghan refugees.

He said that tight border control, particularly on Pak-Afghan border,

had been ensured by FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FC Balochistan. The prime minister had approved raising of 29 CAF wings at cost of Rs 36.6 billion for effective management of western border to stop infiltration of

illegal immigrants, he added.