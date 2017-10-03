No amendment in law regarding finality of Prophethood : Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Law and Justice

Zahid Hamid on Tuesday denied allegations of changing a clause in

the Election Act regarding belief in the finality of Prophethood.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he remarked:

“God forbid, we cannot even think of doing such a thing.”

“It is being alleged that we have removed the clause from the

Act,” he said. “The clause regarding belief in the

Finality of Prophethood of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon

Him) is part of the Constitution.”

Zahid Hamid also compared the amended law to the previous Act

in order to prove that the clause had not been removed.

He read from both versions of the act and said: “In the older

Act, the nomination form required the consent of the person, his

political affiliation, his belief in the Finality of Prophethood,

and faithful declaration to follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, which

is followed by other questions.”

Similarly, ‘Form A’ according to the new Act also asks

for a person’s consent, political affiliation, belief in the Finality of

Prophethood, Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, followed by other questions,

he added. “The two clauses are exactly the same and there is no

change,” he pointed out.

Speaking about the Elections Bill 2017, which was passed in

the National Assembly on Monday, he said “All the parties were

consulted.”

The bill pertaining to elections has been passed after 40

years, he said, adding that the present law combined eight laws

pertaining to election.

He also rejected the impression that the bill had been passed

to benefit a specific person.