No action taken in corruption cases of others: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Quaid Pakistan Muslim League(N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said no action was
taken in the cases of rental power plants, Cotecna case, National Logistic Cell (NLC) and Employees Old
Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) cases.
Talking to
mediamen at the Accountability Court here , he said cases of those who inflicted
losses on national exchequer were not being heard.
He said corruption was proven in the case of Rental Power plants and other cases.
He said
there was nothing in their case but still they were put on trial to find something
against them.
He said the
prosecution was only looking into the business of his father, adding his family’s
accountability should be done from 1937, when Allah blessed them with business.
Supplementary
reference was a cover for the main reference. Nothing will come out of the new
reference, he added.
To a question, he said Amir Liaquat tried to join Pakistan Muslim League(N) a few
years ago.
Maryam Nawaz said there was no substance in the cases against them. Those who levelled
corruption allegations should prove them.
“Nothing was
proven in the last six months and nothing will be proven in the coming one and
a half months.”
She said all the documents presented in the court were provided by them.
To a question about the Pervez Musharraf, she said the person who damaged the country was now seeking security for himself.
Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar said that JIT report
was not against Nawaz Sharif but it was against the country’s progress.
