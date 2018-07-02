NLPD to hold Calligraphy Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP):National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) has planned to arrange a calligraphy exhibition this month as a part of its efforts to revive this glorious form of Islamic art.

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Syed Ali Zafar is likely to inaugurate the exhibition while local and international level calligraphers will be part of the exhibition, an official of NLPD told APP.

The arrangement for holding calligraphy exhibition are being finalized by Calligraphy Wing of NLPD under the supervision and guidance of National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division.

Federal Secretary for NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan and Chairman NLPD, Iftikhar Arif will also be present on the occasion.

The calligraphy works of noted local and international calligraphers will be displayed at the exhibition and will be opened for general public especially art lovers.

Meanwhile, a calligraphy related book will also be launched.