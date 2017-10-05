Nishan-i-Haider hockey tournament begins

LAHORE, Oct 5 (APP): One match was decided in Nishan-i-Haider 9-A Side
Hockey tournament which started on Wednesday night at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi.
In the opening match, Major Shabbir Sharif 9ers defeated Rashid Minhas
9ers in the penalty shoot out (4-2) as well as the regular match (3-2) in floodlights thus garnering full four points, said the information made available here on Thursday by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.
As per the tournament’s format, one point is to be awarded to the side
winning the shootout, three points to the winners of the regular match and one point to each side for a draw in the regular match.
In the regular match, Rana Sohail had a brace for the Major Shabbir
Sharif 9ers while Nokhaiz Malik scored the third goal. For Rashid Minhas 9ers, the two goals were shared by Dilber and Kashif Javaid.
Earlier, the tournament was formally inaugurated by Major General
Mohammad Saeed, director general Sindh Rangers.
The 11 competing sides, with the 11 foreign goal keepers in front of
each team,, marched past in front of the chief guest who was accompanied
by the Sindh sports minister, Sardar Mohammad Bux Khan Meher and president PHF, Brig (R) Khalid Khokhar.
Also present were a number of Pakistan hockey’s former stalwarts
including PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed as well as Karachi Hockey Association’s president Dr Junaid Ali Shah and secretary Haider
Hussain.
