Nishan-e-Haider tournament good omen for hockey revival

MULTAN, Oct 4 (APP): Nishan-e-Haider hockey tournament being organised in Karachi would have a positive role in the revival of hockey in Pakistan.

Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Shahbaz Ahmed while talking to APP on Wednesday said that PHF would organise a hockey event soon like cricket World-II in which legendary players from across the globe would be invited after Nishan-e-Haider tournament.

He informed that gifts like motorcycles, cell phones and other things would be offered to players of Nishan-e-Haider to attract them. He said that 11 goal keepers, four from Argentina and seven from Australia were coming in the event.

Shahbaz said that hockey enjoys lesser popularity in the country as compared to other games and PHF was taking several steps to attract youth to this game.

To a question, he said that government should build maximum hockey grounds across the country and allied facilities like mess system, swimming pool and others should also be provided for players.

To another question, Shahbaz suggested that residential

academies should also be established in four provinces of the

country. He said that education of players was vital alongwith interest in the game.

However, he expressed apprehension that national hockey team was not in a position to win the world cup, adding that hard work was the only way to restore past glory. Shahbaz added with optimism that young blood has a lot of potential as they could bring laurels for the country.