Nisar visits Attock to condole demise of former MNA

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday visited Khanda Village, Attock and offered condolence over death of former Member of National Assembly (MNA), Sardar Sarfraz Khan.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the demise and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.