Nisar urges media to play role in countering challenge of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP): Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan Saturday urged the media to play its role in countering

menace of terrorism and to unite the nation by keeping feelings

of fear and depression away from them.

Addressing the consultation meeting, along with Minister of

State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum

Aurangzeb, he said Presidents and General Secretariats of Pakistan

Broadcasting Association, All Pakistan Newspaper Society, Council

of Pakistan Newspaper Editors have been invited to attend the

meeting.

He said the purpose to convene this meeting was to discuss

one-point agenda of countering terrorism.

He said such a meeting had earlier been convened on January

18, 2015 and it was appealed to media for not giving space to representatives of terrorist organizations.

“I always appreciated the role of media after this meeting

two years earlier after which running commentary of representatives

of terrorism organizations was completely stopped,” he said.

Ch. Nisar said that media has great strength and reach

towards public and it should play role to motivate people by

keeping them united and determined against terrorism.

The entire nation should be kept united and determined

by media for ultimate victory in war against terrorism,” he

added.

Minister for Interior said that law and order situation

has improved a lot during the last three and half years. On

average, he said six to seven explosions used to occur daily

in past but significant decline had been witnessed after the

efforts during the last three and half years.

Ch. Nisar said it was not a justification for any

deteriorating situation but it was the fact that number

of explosions did reduce from more than 2000 to 700 per

year at present.

Out of these 700 explosions, he said no loss of life

was reported in 260 incidents, he added.

The minister said that Pakistan has porus border of

around 2500 kilometres with Afghanistan and there are

multi-faceted issues in this reard.

He said that 30,000 to 40,000 people used to travel

earlier without documents through this border, with no

policy to stop them or data-bank to check the movement

of people.

He said effective measures have been taken to counter

terrorism and the success story is due to efforts of all

law enforcement agencies of Pakistan.

Ministry of Interior, he said, issued security alerts

to the provincial governments for several times but he never

publicly criticized anyone over failure to check such activity.

“I made strict accountability during internal meetings

but never publicly criticized any one by using the slot of

interior minister,” he added.

The minister said ” security alert was issued about

attack on jail in past but I never tried to take credit of

any effort.”

He said that he deemed it imappropraite to do politics

by using the name of war against terrorism.

Ch. Nisar said that he had to face criticism after the

incident of Sehwan Sharif whose security was purely subject of

provincial government.

” Chief Secretary was asked to explain security measures

before Sehwan Sharif incident but he had nothing to reply,” the

minister said adding that security of the shrine was provincial

responsibility but even I was criticized on it.