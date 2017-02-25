Nisar urges media to play role in countering challenge of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP): Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan Saturday urged the media to play its role in countering
menace of terrorism and to unite the nation by keeping feelings
of fear and depression away from them.
Addressing the consultation meeting, along with Minister of
State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum
Aurangzeb, he said Presidents and General Secretariats of Pakistan
Broadcasting Association, All Pakistan Newspaper Society, Council
of Pakistan Newspaper Editors have been invited to attend the
meeting.
He said the purpose to convene this meeting was to discuss
one-point agenda of countering terrorism.
He said such a meeting had earlier been convened on January
18, 2015 and it was appealed to media for not giving space to representatives of terrorist organizations.
“I always appreciated the role of media after this meeting
two years earlier after which running commentary of representatives
of terrorism organizations was completely stopped,” he said.
Ch. Nisar said that media has great strength and reach
towards public and it should play role to motivate people by
keeping them united and determined against terrorism.
The entire nation should be kept united and determined
by media for ultimate victory in war against terrorism,” he
added.
Minister for Interior said that law and order situation
has improved a lot during the last three and half years. On
average, he said six to seven explosions used to occur daily
in past but significant decline had been witnessed after the
efforts during the last three and half years.
Ch. Nisar said it was not a justification for any
deteriorating situation but it was the fact that number
of explosions did reduce from more than 2000 to 700 per
year at present.
Out of these 700 explosions, he said no loss of life
was reported in 260 incidents, he added.
The minister said that Pakistan has porus border of
around 2500 kilometres with Afghanistan and there are
multi-faceted issues in this reard.
He said that 30,000 to 40,000 people used to travel
earlier without documents through this border, with no
policy to stop them or data-bank to check the movement
of people.
He said effective measures have been taken to counter
terrorism and the success story is due to efforts of all
law enforcement agencies of Pakistan.
Ministry of Interior, he said, issued security alerts
to the provincial governments for several times but he never
publicly criticized anyone over failure to check such activity.
“I made strict accountability during internal meetings
but never publicly criticized any one by using the slot of
interior minister,” he added.
The minister said ” security alert was issued about
attack on jail in past but I never tried to take credit of
any effort.”
He said that he deemed it imappropraite to do politics
by using the name of war against terrorism.
Ch. Nisar said that he had to face criticism after the
incident of Sehwan Sharif whose security was purely subject of
provincial government.
” Chief Secretary was asked to explain security measures
before Sehwan Sharif incident but he had nothing to reply,” the
minister said adding that security of the shrine was provincial
responsibility but even I was criticized on it.
