Nisar to lay foundation stone of Chaklala Welfare city

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Friday will lay foundation stone of Chaklala Welfare

city.

According to official sources, under this project, a public

park at a cost of Rs 150 million will be built by February 2018.

Welfare City includes facilities of parking area, complete

security system, food court, area for special children, playground

for children, jogging tracks, special sitting area, cricket ground,

football ground, basketball and badminton courts.

A graveyard on an area of 8236 square feet will be built. The

graveyard will include area for funeral prayer and ablution.

A modern children hospital spread over an area of 160 kanals

will also be established.