Nisar to lay foundation stone of Chaklala Welfare city

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan Friday will lay foundation stone of Chaklala Welfare
city.
According to official sources, under this project, a public
park at a cost of Rs 150 million will be built by February 2018.
Welfare City includes facilities of parking area, complete
security system, food court, area for special children, playground
for children, jogging tracks, special sitting area, cricket ground,
football ground, basketball and badminton courts.
A graveyard on an area of 8236 square feet will be built. The
graveyard will include area for funeral prayer and ablution.
A modern children hospital spread over an area of 160 kanals
will also be established.
ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar