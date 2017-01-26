ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will inaugurate AWT Sangjani Paswal interchange on Friday.
Hundreds of thousands of people living in dozens of villages and adjacent residential colonies would get facility in travel through this interchange.
The project would be completed at a cost of Rs 650 million and would
prove to be an important milestone in the progress and prosperity of the country.
Nisar to inaugurate Sangjani Paswal interchange
