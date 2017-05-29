Nisar to attend soft launch of NADRA’s Lahore mega center on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will attend a ceremony here at the headquarters of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Tuesday at 4 pm for soft launch of its mega center in Lahore and executive passport offices (EPOs) in Sargodha and Faisalabad.

An Interior Ministry spokesperson, in a statement here Monday, said the the mega center in Lahore had 48 counters, equipped with modern facilities, to facilitate the applicants for Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

The mega center, which would remain open for 24 hours, had seating capacity of some 400 people and would process some 3,500 applications daily, he added.

Four special counters had been set up to facilitate old citizens, he added.

The spokesperson said apart from other areas of city, the residents of Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Ravi Town and Shalimar Town would benefitted from this centre.

He said upto 60 applications would be processed on daily basis at the EPO Sargodha and up to 80 at Faisalabad office.