ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Monday took notice of the incident in which two young
persons were allegedly killed in police encounter in Rawalpindi.
In a statement issued here, the Minister said investigations
of the incident must be transparent and impartial.
He directed the government of Punjab to conduct departmental
as well as judicial inquiry in to the incident.
Nisar takes notice of two young persons’ killing in police encounter
ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar