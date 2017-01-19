Nisar takes notice of propaganda regarding missing bloggers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday took notice of news reports and especially of ongoing propaganda on social media regarding filing of cases against missing bloggers.

According to Interior Ministry, there was no truth in the cases filed against bloggers and these news were ridiculous and non serious.

The minister said the aim of propagation of wrong information

in this matter by some elements was to further complicate the matter.

Negative propaganda and propagation of wrong information was

a clear proof of insensitivity of these elements, he added.

“Maybe they do not realise that this act of theirs was further increasing difficulties for the affected families.”

At this time the government was making every possible effort for the safe recovery of bloggers.

The minister also expressed sympathy with the families of missing persons.