ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan Monday took strict notice of not regular updating the
Excise Office Islamabad website and showing negligence in providing
required information to consumers.
In a statement issued here, the minister reprimanded the Chief
Commissioner and Director Excise, and called their explanation.
The minister questioned that what was the need to maintain the
website, if it could not be updated and consumers were not provided
the required information.
Nisar takes notice of not updating Excise Office website regularly
ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar