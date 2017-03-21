Nisar takes notice of news reports regarding spot-fixing case

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Tuesday took notice of the contradictory news reports of spot-fixing case.

In a statement, the minister directed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to work together with mutual consultation and coordination for resolving the issue.

There should not be any impression that both the institutions (PCB and FIA) were working in different directions, he said.

Nisar said any difference between the two institutions would not only send a negative message but also affect the investigation on the issue.

He said FIA was fully empowered to investigate corruption cases independently, but even then, the agency was directed to collaborate with PCB in the case.

The minister said FIA and PCB would hold a meeting in Lahore on Wednesday to devise a framework for the solution of this matter.