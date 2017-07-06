Nisar takes notice of misbehaviour incident at airport

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Thursday took notice of misbehavior incident by Federal

Investigation Agency (FIA) officer with two Afghan ladies at

Islamabad International Airport and ordered suspension and inquiry

into the matter.

A spokesperson of the ministry quoting Chaudhry Nisar as

saying that mere initiation of inquiry and suspension of the

official was not enough but he should also be arrested under

relevant law.

The minister directed interior ministry and FIA officials to

hold transparent and impartial inquiry into this incident.

He said misbehavior with any foreigner arriving Pakistan was

intolerable.

In a strong warning to FIA officials, the minister ordered

that the FIA officials should mend their ways and treat people with

respect lest strict action would be taken against them.

As per orders of the minister, the concerned assistant

director of FIA has been arrested by police.