Nisar takes notice of medical colleges without facilities

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Friday took notice of reports about permission to medical colleges established without required educational qualifications and facilities.

According to interior ministry, he ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate into the matter.

He said it should be investigated that on basis of which reasons medical colleges which even did not come up to even

required standards, were granted permission and allowed to play with

the lives of patients and future of students.

Chaudhry Nisar said it should be determined whether it was negligence of any concerned institution or a crime was committed intentionally.

Whether it is the issue of illegal sale, purchase and transplant of human organs or playing with the future of medical students, in both matters, the involved elements not only committed professional dishonesty but were also culprits before humanity and their strict accountability was necessary, he added.

The interior minister directed that the FIA should present an initial report in 15 days after probing both the matters.

He ordered the FIA to initiate formal investigation against persons,

facilitators and centers involved in sale, purchase and transplant of human organs.

FIA and Pakistan Cricket Board has presented an initial report

to the interior minister on the matter of spot fixing.