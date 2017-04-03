ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Monday took notice of different incidents of crime in Taxila.
He directed police to take action against the suspects and criminals aiming to stop the rising incidents of crime.
He said Rangers would also provide assistance to the police.
On the direction of the interior minister, the city police officer visited Taxila and increased the patrolling in the city.
Nisar takes notice of incidents of crime in Taxila
