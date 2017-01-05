Nisar takes notice of illegal utilization of public resources

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday took notice of illegal utilization of public resources.

The authorities, following the notice the Minister, have recovered official vehicle which was under use of a close friend of Head of a political party since 2008.

A Spokesman of the Ministry said the recovered vehicle, belonged to Frontier Constabulary (FC), was being illegally used by an unauthorized individual for household duties.

Earlier, upon notice took by the Minister, four vehicles of Ministry of Interior including two Double Cabins and two Land Cruisers have been recovered from different political leaders.