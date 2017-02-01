Nisar takes notice of FIR against bloggers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday took notice of

a report regarding registration of First Information Report (FIR) against bloggers by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In a statement issued here, he said how was it possible that

FIA registered a case against someone without any inquiry.

The bloggers and their families have gone through a difficult

situation for several days. “Who gave authority to FIA to increase their worries,” he remarked.