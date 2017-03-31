ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday strongly condemned the blast at Parachinar in Kurram Agency and sought a report of the incident.
In a statement issued here, he sympathized with bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed souls with eternal peace. He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.
Nisar strongly condemns Parachinar blast
