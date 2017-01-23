Nisar shares grief with Governor KP over loss of lives in Parachinar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday contacted Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the bomb blast in Parachinar.

The minister told the Governor about delay in his departure for Parachinar due to bad weather.

Chaudhry Nisar said he has directed the head of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to investigate as to why despite clear threat alert issued by Interior Ministry on November 25 and December 14, arrangements were not made for suitable security.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also showed his intent for a similar investigation by local administration.

The minister said despite all the sacrifices and successes, an incident occurred which spread serious concern in the nation.

He said time has come to analyze that despite effective intelligence why such incidents happened and whether it was security lapse and who was responsible for that.