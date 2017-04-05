Nisar seeks report of terrorist act in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan Wednesday sought report of the terrorist attack on the census team at Badian road, Lahore.

According to Interior Ministry sources, he instructed National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to provide forensic cooperation to Punjab government and military authorities in connection with the investigation of the incident.

The Interior Minister paid tributes to the martyred troops of Pakistan

army.

He also expressed sympathies with the families of civilian martyrs and

injured.

Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar telephoned Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

They held consultation on civil military cooperation to stop acts of

terrorism.

The minister said focus should be on the fact as to how the incident

happened despite the intelligence reports.