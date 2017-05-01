Nisar says PML-N govt always remains in forefront to address POF employees problems, announces Rs 1.2b package

WAH, May 1 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday announced a Rs 1.2 billion financial package for the welfare Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) employees.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, he said, always remained in forefront and would do the same in future to address their problems, he said, while addressing a function held here in connection with International Labour Day.

The package, formally approved by the prime minister, includes 25 per cent raise in the salaries of PoF employees and two annual increments, which will be applicable from May 1 this year.

The POF employees would get enhanced salaries from June 1 this year, Nisar said.

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir and a large number of POF employees attended the function.

Expressing his commitment towards the cause of POF workers, Chaudhry Nisar said he was informed of some reports of security concerns by intelligence agencies, which suggested not to attend the ceremony. “But I and other two ministers decided to attend this annual event as per planned schedule. If lives of the POF Wah workers were not safe, then I do not care for my own life.”

The minister said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always had a soft cornor for labourers and his government would leave no stone unturned for their welfare and that of their families.

Prestige of Ordinance Factory was only due to its labourers, he said and added that he would ask the prime minister to form a high powered committee to address the problems being faced by the PoF.

Chaudhry Nisar said previous governments had never paid any heed to the problems of POF workers. It was the government of PML-N, which had always given importance to their betterment and adopted concrete measures to address their problems on priority, he added.