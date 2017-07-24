Nisar postpones media interaction in view of Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday again postponed his media interaction, saying it was inappropriate to talk on political matters

after the tragic Lahore blast, which claimed at least 14 precious

lives.

“In view of the unfortunate incident of Lahore blast, I am not

cancelling but postponing the press conference,” he told media persons

here at the Punjab House.

The minister said he had planned to talk about extremely important

issues but after the incident (Lahore blast) “I don’t consider it

appropriate to talk about politics.”

Chaudhry Nisar said he was also not feeling well and it was

quite difficult for him to sit due to backache. The doctors had

advised him to rest and, therefore, he would talk about politics

in a day or two, he added.

He said the blast was an extremely sad incident as its death

toll might rise and used the strongest words to condemn it.

“The latest reports indicate that 14 persons have lost their

lives and many injured in the incident,” he said. Majority of the

killed were police officers.

Nisar requested everyone not to speculate on what he was about

to say and not to make different perceptions.

Regarding an unpleasant incident with journalists at the

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, he said a high-level

committee consisting of senior officers from the ministries

of Interior, Information, and Capital Administration and

Development Division (CADD), besides the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, had been directed to investigate the matter and submit a report within 24 hours.