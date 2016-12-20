Nisar performing duties with dedication: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was a competent person and looking into internal and external matters of country with commitment and dedication.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incidents of terrorism

in the country had decreased to a great extent due to efforts of Interior Minister.

Dr Tariq Fazal was of the view appointments made in the ministry were

on pure merit under the supervision of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who had not taken

personal revenge from anyone during performing professional duties.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should not use derogatory language against his opponents and he (Bilawal) should learn politics from his advisers including Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Senator Farhatullah Babar, MNA Naveed Qamar, PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira and others.

Replying to a question, he said the political parties could get votes from the people on basis of their performances and policies for interest of the country and masses.