Nisar orders streamlining of issuance of visas to Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan on Monday directed Interior Ministry to review, regulate and

streamline the process of issuance of visas to Chinese nationals

after the unfortunate incident of abduction of two Chinese from

Quetta.

Expressing his deep concern over the unfortunate incident, the

minister observed that there is a need to review the process of

issuance of visas to the Chinese nationals coming to Pakistan for

various projects and simultaneously to maintain a databank of the

Chinese nationals present in various parts of the country.

This databank, to be prepared by NADRA, should be shared with

all security agencies, ordered the Minister.

This he said while chairing a high level meeting which reviewed

issuance of visas to the Chinese and the progress made so far on the

registration of INGOs under the new policy here at Interior

Ministry.

The meeting was attended among others by Secretary Interior,

Advocate General, DG IMPASS, Deputy Chairman NADRA and senior

officers.

The minister further observed that there is a need to regulate

the process of grant of visa extensions so as to ensure that the

facility is not misused.

Taking serious note of laxity often shown by the Pakistani

missions abroad during grant of visas especially the business visas,

the Minister directed that all Pakistani Missions are bound to

undertake proper scrutiny of visa application forms and must get all

necessary details before exercising their power of issuance of visas

to the foreign nationals.

He directed that MOFA should be taken onboard and their input

be included while formulating new visa policy guidelines for

issuance of visas to the foreigners on various visa categories.

On the security of Chinese nationals present inside the

country, the Minister observed that ensuring the security of foreign

nationals was a shared responsibility.

Where the government made every effort to provide security to

foreigners, the visiting foreign nationals were equally bound to

abide by the terms and conditions of their visas and inform local

authorities about their movements and activities keeping in view the

security requirements, if any.

The minister observed that it was highly unfortunate that a

misuse of the terms of business visa contributed to the unfortunate

incident of abduction and subsequent murder of two innocent Chinese.

He directed Secretary Interior to investigate the matter and

to ensure that such misuse does not occur in the future.

The minister was informed that a group of Chinese citizens

which included the two abductees obtained business visa from

Pakistani Embassy in Beijing and entered Pakistan.

However, instead of engaging in any business activity they

went to Quetta and under the garb of learning Urdu language from a

Korean national Juan Won Seo, Owner of ARK info tech, were

actually engaged in preaching.

The reports received by the Interior Ministry indicate that

Lee Zing Yang (24 years) and Ms. Meng Li Si (26 years), were

abducted from Jinnah Town Quetta on 24-05-2017.

The meeting also reviewed the progress in the registration of

INGOs under the new policy framework devised by the Ministry of

Interior.

It was informed that so far 66 INGOs have been formally

registered with Interior Ministry.

The minister directed Interior Ministry to expedite process of

obtaining required information from the INGOs who were yet to

furnish complete information so that decision could be taken about

their registration with the Interior Ministry.

The minister directed that the process of granting formal

registration to INGOs should be completed by end of July.