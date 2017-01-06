Nisar orders start of campaign against narcotics in schools

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics
Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday ordered the district
administration to start a concerted campaign against use of
narcotics in schools and educational institutions.
According to Interior Ministry’s statement, the Interior Minister
instructed that in case of need, help should be sought from Anti
Narcotics Force (ANF).
The minister said use of narcotics was an epidemic from which
they had to protect their children, adding those who were pushing
innocent children towards narcotics were criminals of the nation.
A formal campaign would be started from Monday.
The minister appealed to the citizens to fully cooperate for
success of the campaign.
