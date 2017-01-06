Nisar orders start of campaign against narcotics in schools

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday ordered the district

administration to start a concerted campaign against use of

narcotics in schools and educational institutions.

According to Interior Ministry’s statement, the Interior Minister

instructed that in case of need, help should be sought from Anti

Narcotics Force (ANF).

The minister said use of narcotics was an epidemic from which

they had to protect their children, adding those who were pushing

innocent children towards narcotics were criminals of the nation.

A formal campaign would be started from Monday.

The minister appealed to the citizens to fully cooperate for

success of the campaign.