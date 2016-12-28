ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday directed investigation into the issue of petroleum levy.
According to Interior Ministry, there were reports that the marketing companies were receiving billions of rupees from the public as petroleum levy but this amount was not being deposited in the national exchequer.
The minister ordered a director of FIA to proceed to Lahore for investigation into the matter.
Nisar orders investigation into collection of petroleum levy
