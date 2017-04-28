Nisar leaves for Karachi on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan left here Friday for Karachi on a two-day visit.

According to Interior Ministry, he will attend an important political meeting at Governor House in Karachi.

He will also attend the passing out ceremony of Sindh Rangers as chief guest.

During his stay in Karachi, the Minister will also preside over a meeting of Civil Armed Forces at Rangers Headquarters.

Chaudhry Nisar will visit Pakistan Coast Guards and inaugurate two mega centres of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).