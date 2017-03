Nisar lauds foolproof security during ECO Summit

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Wednesday appreciated elaborate security made by

administration, security and Intelligence agencies during Economic

Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.

In a statement issued here, he said ensuring foolproof

security for eight heads of state and international delegates during

their arrival, accommodation and transportation for one week in

Pakistan was laudable.

He also expressed thanks to citizens of twin cities of

Islamabad and Rawalpindi for their cooperation during Summit.