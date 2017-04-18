Nisar, Governor Sindh exchange views on overall security situation

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday held a meeting with Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair and exchanged views on overall security situation in the province, particularly Karachi.

Talking to the governor, Chaudhry Nisar said the improvement in law and order in Karachi was result of joint efforts of all law enforcement agencies, especially Rangers.

He said the federal government was committed to take Karachi operation to its logical conclusion which was initiated after a demand from all stakeholders of Karachi including political parties and also for betterment of people of Quaid’s city.

He said efforts and sacrifices of Rangers for ensuring peace in Karachi were not hidden to anyone.

Rangers cannot stand at Karachi roads and intersections without any authority.

Every time delay in authorizing powers to Rangers can pose serious risk to peace in Karachi.