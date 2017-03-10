Nisar for further strengthening Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday said Pakistan and the United States ties should be enhanced without compromising on country’s sovereignty and national dignity.

He was talking to Pakistan’s ambassador – designate to the USA, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, who paid a courtesy call on the minister here.

Both Chaudhry Nisar and Aizaz Ahmad exchanged views on Pakistan and US relations and regional situation.

The minister appreciated services of Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry for Pakistan as Secretary Foreign Affairs.

The minister said in presence of core issue of terrorism, tension in Pakistan and United States relations and practice of new experiences may lead to damage pursuits of common interests. Therefore, it was

imperative to cope with common challenges.

Chaudhry Nisar said as an ambassador of Pakistan it would be his major responsibility to effectively convey Pakistan’s policy and approach in American houses, institutions and personalities.