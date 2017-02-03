Nisar for completion of Wah General Hospital’s 1st phase

WAH CANTT Feb 3 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday directed the quarters concerned to complete the first phase of Wah General Hospital before July this year.

He directed, visiting the under construction hospital, Deputy

Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mahmood Gondal and health authorities that any delay in this regard would not be tolerated.

In first phase, a 100 bed hospital would be established which would be

extended to 500 beds in other phases at the cost Rs 8 billion.

The minister expressed concern over authorities failure to carpet the

road leading to the hospital.

He also called for improving the environmental beauty of the hospital.

Later, he addressed the party workers at PML N district Rawalpindi

chapter’s President Sardar Mumtaz Khan at Lalarukh Wah Cantt.