Nisar, EU delegation discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): A delegation of United Kingdom
and European Parliament called on Interior Minister Chaudhry
Nisar Ali Khan at Punjab House here Friday and discussed
matters of mutual interests.
Bilateral relations, Pakistan-UK multifaceted cooperation,
joint parliamentary matters, the issue of Kashmir and regional
situation were discussed during the meeting.
Talking to the delegation the Interior Minister welcomed
the points raised in the UK Parliament regarding Kashmir and
Islamic world.
Discussing immense sacrifices, Pakistan has rendered for
the cause of promoting regional as well as international peace,
the Interior Minister said that Pakistan was unnecessarily
targeted by some who ignored historical and ground realities.
Besides those having superficial knowledge or those who
play to the tunes of the others, it also included those whose
hands were smeared with the blood of the innocent and were
greatest hurdle in the way of regional peace.
The Interior Minister stressed upon the need that the
international community should not only listen to the Pakistani
point of view but should also show greater understanding to our
perspective in its proper context.
Talking about relations with UK, the Interior Minister
observed that UK was among those friendly countries where
Pakistani point of view was heard and was also understood
to a great extent.
The delegation included Lord Nazir Ahmed, Lord Qurban
Hussain and member European Parliament Afzal Khan.
The delegation, while appreciating the performance of the
Interior Minister, remarked that his efforts and work were also
appreciated abroad especially by Pakistani community residing in
foreign countries.
They said that the Interior Minister has played crucial and
critical role in bringing down the terrorist incidents in the
country – the fact that is acknowledged at important international
forums.
The delegation also appreciated the efforts of the Interior
Minister towards resolving the issues faced by Pakistani expatriates
especially relating to passport and CNICs.
The delegation members especially acknowledged the efforts of
the Interior Minister towards blocking entry of any person into
Pakistan without having valid documentation.
They observed that the way and the manner in which entry of
such persons had been stopped effectively by the Interior Minister,
was indeed a great national service.
