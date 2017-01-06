Nisar, EU delegation discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): A delegation of United Kingdom

and European Parliament called on Interior Minister Chaudhry

Nisar Ali Khan at Punjab House here Friday and discussed

matters of mutual interests.

Bilateral relations, Pakistan-UK multifaceted cooperation,

joint parliamentary matters, the issue of Kashmir and regional

situation were discussed during the meeting.

Talking to the delegation the Interior Minister welcomed

the points raised in the UK Parliament regarding Kashmir and

Islamic world.

Discussing immense sacrifices, Pakistan has rendered for

the cause of promoting regional as well as international peace,

the Interior Minister said that Pakistan was unnecessarily

targeted by some who ignored historical and ground realities.

Besides those having superficial knowledge or those who

play to the tunes of the others, it also included those whose

hands were smeared with the blood of the innocent and were

greatest hurdle in the way of regional peace.

The Interior Minister stressed upon the need that the

international community should not only listen to the Pakistani

point of view but should also show greater understanding to our

perspective in its proper context.

Talking about relations with UK, the Interior Minister

observed that UK was among those friendly countries where

Pakistani point of view was heard and was also understood

to a great extent.

The delegation included Lord Nazir Ahmed, Lord Qurban

Hussain and member European Parliament Afzal Khan.

The delegation, while appreciating the performance of the

Interior Minister, remarked that his efforts and work were also

appreciated abroad especially by Pakistani community residing in

foreign countries.

They said that the Interior Minister has played crucial and

critical role in bringing down the terrorist incidents in the

country – the fact that is acknowledged at important international

forums.

The delegation also appreciated the efforts of the Interior

Minister towards resolving the issues faced by Pakistani expatriates

especially relating to passport and CNICs.

The delegation members especially acknowledged the efforts of

the Interior Minister towards blocking entry of any person into

Pakistan without having valid documentation.

They observed that the way and the manner in which entry of

such persons had been stopped effectively by the Interior Minister,

was indeed a great national service.