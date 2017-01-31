Nisar directs to devise comprehensive traffic plan for twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali
Khan on Tuesday gave 48 hours to Islamabad and Rawalpindi traffic
police to come up with a comprehensive traffic management plan to
ease traffic congestion on various roads of the twin cities.
The minister was chairing a meeting, which, besides Mayor
Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, was attended by traffic police officials
of the twin cities, said a press release issued here.
The minister asked the elected representatives and senior
officers of the administration and police of the two cities not to
restrict themselves to their offices and personally visit every
pocket of their areas for monitoring on-ground situation, especially
vis-…-vis traffic and security.
The minister also ordered a complete ban on the use of
mobile phones by traffic wardens during their duty hours.
He said it was unfortunate that the senior officers remained
confined to their offices and hence remained unaware of the on-ground
situation. That added to the miseries of the general public due to
various issues, he said.
The minister ordered to devise a comprehensive traffic plan
within next 48 hours for the twin cities under the supervision of
Assistant Inspector General Operations Islamabad and Regional Police
Officer Rawalpindi.
The plan, he said, should be further scrutinized by the
Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Commissioner Rawalpindi
and implemented within a week.
Taking notice of frequent traffic violations, the minister
ordered that no laxity should be shown by the traffic officials in
ensuring implementation of traffic rules.
He ordered Islamabad and Rawalpindi police to ensure on-spot
fines in case of traffic violations. This, he said, should be
implemented across the board.
Giving a cue about the traffic management strategy for the
twin cities to overcome traffic related issues, the minister said
initially Kashmir Highway, Expressway, Blue Area and
Faizabad-Convention roads in Islamabad, and Murree Road, Peshawar
Road, Airport Road and Rawal Road in Rawalpindi be focused and
measures should be taken for ensuring free flow of the traffic.
The scope of plan should be subsequently broadened to include
various other arteries of the twin cities, he added.
About irregular parking patterns, especially in the commercial
areas, the minister ordered the traffic officials to ensure parking
at designated places.
He also ordered traffic police of the twin cities to
coordinate with NADRA and utilize Safe City Project for monitoring
and regulating of traffic flow at various main roads.
He also directed the Islamabad Capital Territory administration
to establish modern toll plazas at Faizabad and Kashmir Highway to
ensure security at entry and exit points.
He also took notice of the traffic congestion and irregular
parking at Adiyala Road causing huge inconvenience to the public and
ordered the Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi to ensure smooth flow of
traffic on the road.
